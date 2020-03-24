Mont Kiara join others around the world to honour frontliners

PETALING JAYA: The neighbourhood of Mont Kiara rang with the sounds of wild cheering, pots banging to the beat of “We Will Rock You” and loud whistles as countless residents stood on their balconies at 8:30 pm yesterday, waving flashlights and their handphones in a symbolic gesture of thanks to all the frontliners risking their lives during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Since the first tribute on March 22 was so successful, the Mont Kiara Consultative Council (MKCC) encouraged Mont Kiara residents to participate on March 23, with even more residents from various condominiums participating,” Carol Lee, the council’s chairperson, said in a statement.

Residents also took the opportunity to show their appreciation for the work being done by the Sri Hartamas police, firemen and Kuala Lumpur City Council enforcement officers, who have been tirelessly keeping citizens safe during the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Showing solidarity with the residents, the Sri Hartamas police and firemen joined in the tribute as well while doing their rounds.

”It was amazing to see how our simple actions worked together to become something so powerful,” said a resident from Mont Kiara, Teo Tze Ping.

“It’s such a great idea, to make a show of unity by countering the quiet with some noise that we can all participate in.

“With so much negative news about the virus, it’s especially good for the children to see some positive out of this by joining in the noise-making,” Mont Kiara resident, Alison Lee added.

The MKCC hopes that this will encourage other Malaysians to show support to frontliners in their own way.

Another Mont Kiara resident, Kirk Lee said, “Reading about their stories and sacrifices on social media gives me hope that many are out there fighting extra long hours to ease the pandemic and panic. Am proud of our National Heroes.”

On the other side of Asia, people in India stood at their balconies on March 22, at 5pm, clapping hands, ringing bells and blowing conches following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to applaud the efforts of everyone fighting the battle against the deadly Covid-19 pandemic.

Among those expressing their thanks were several Bollywood stars like Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Karan Johar and Varun Dhawan, who gamely joined in the wonderful gesture.

On March 16, countless Filipinos expressed thanks and gratitude to their healthcare workers with simultaneous applause that rang throughout the Philippines at 5pm.

