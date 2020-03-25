Stuck at home bored? Whip-up a cup of Dalgona coffee

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you would have come across videos on social media of people whipping-up a refreshing milk-based beverage topped with a toffee-coloured cream.

Known as Dalgona coffee, the beverage derives its name from the South Korean Dalgona candy, a toffee sponge that resembles the creamy dollop that tops the iced coffee.

According to Google Trends, the term “Dalgona Coffee” was unheard of before March 1 but skyrocketed to fame from March 15, just days before the Movement Control Order was enforced in Malaysia.

The Dalgona coffee trend began on TikTok, with the hashtag #Dalgonacoffee.

Soon interest in this beverage spread like wildfire across Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube and now internet users are proudly posting their creations to rival that of others.

In fact, the hashtag #dalgonacoffee has over 17,000 posts on Instagram alone.

Dalgona coffee is also nicknamed “400 coffee” because the luscious froth is said to be created by stirring the mixture of black instant coffee powder, sugar and water a total of 400 times – no kidding!

Interested to jump onto the Dalgona coffee bandwagon?

All you need are three simple, pantry-friendly ingredients – white sugar, milk and most importantly instant coffee.

To make it, simply mix together equal parts of hot water, white sugar, and instant coffee powder in a bowl. About two tablespoons each should do for one serving.

Using a whisk or an electric hand mixer, mercilessly whip the mixture until it takes on a mousse-like consistency.

Unless you intend on building those biceps, using a spoon is definitely not recommended – simply because it would take hours to achieve that creamy topping.

Then grab your most Instagrammable glass and fill it with some ice cubes. Pour milk over the ice cubes and top it off with the pièce de résistance, the whipped coffee mix.

For an extra fancy twist, top-off your creation with a dusting of cocoa powder, chocolate shavings or even crushed biscuits.

Wait don’t drink it just yet!

Instagram the life out of your Dalgona coffee (under the best lighting, of course), give it a quick stir and savour the taste.

Nur Qistina, a postgraduate student of Universiti Sains Malaysia whipped-up a cup of Dalgona coffee after seeing it pop up everywhere on social media.

“I’m not much of a coffee drinker but I can say it’s rich in flavour. I enjoyed the process of making it so much, I keep making it for everyone in the house just for the sake of making it!” she laughs.

If you’re not one who gets their kicks out of a caffeine fix, apply the same technique but replace instant coffee with matcha powder instead.

Qistina recommends the same process for those who love the memorable taste of Milo straight from the Milo truck.

“I tried it with Milo – it doesn’t froth up like instant coffee but it tastes like it came right off the Milo truck, so no complaints there,” she added.

Go forth readers, unleash your inner barista and make your own Dalgona coffee today.



