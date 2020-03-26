Elton John to host all-star Covid-19 relief concert

NEW YORK: Elton John will host “Fox Presents The iHeartMedia Living Room Concert For America” on March 29 – in the slot that had been originally set for the now-postponed iHeartRadio Music Awards.

The hour-long special will feature Alicia Keys, Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey, Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong, The Backstreet Boys and Tim McGraw, with each artist filming their live performances with their own equipment at home.

Aside from music performances, “Fox Presents The iHeartMedia Living Room Concert For America” will pay tribute to health professionals on the frontlines of the global Covid-19 pandemic, which has left more than 20,000 people dead across the world.

The all-star concert will also encourage viewers to support Feeding America and First Responders Children’s Foundation, which help victims and first responders during the pandemic.

Organisers of “Fox Presents The iHeartMedia Living Room Concert For America” will soon announce additional details about the commercial-free benefit concert, which will be broadcast at 9:00 pm EST on FOX and iHeartMedia platforms.

This all-star relief concert arrives at a time when many artistes are holding virtual concerts in an effort to keep self-isolated fans entertained from the comfort of their own homes.

Among them is Swedish band Peter Bjorn and John, who will livestream a 36-hour performance on March 27 via Twitch.

“36h Ingrid” will find the indie outfit performing songs from their most recent and ninth studio album, “Endless Dream,” from their studios in Stockholm, Sweden.

Peter Morén and his bandmates will be joined by other artists in the livestream, including Shout Out Louds, Freja the Dragon, Tussilago, Esther, Johnossi and OLSSON among others.

Meanwhile, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl has recently launched a new Instagram account to share short stories about his life.

“I’m currently looking for work, so I thought I’d pass the time by writing true short stories that will make people smile. I look forward to sharing some of the more ridiculous moments of my life with you,” he wrote in an introductory note to “Dave’s True Stories.”

