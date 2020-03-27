5 fun video games to play during quarantine

It seems likely that the Covid-19 crisis is not coming to an end any time soon, what with the Movement Control Order being extended until April 14.

By now, you must be feeling incredibly bored, being unable to go to the mall or even just walk in the park just to enjoy the simple pleasures of the outside world.

So, what better way to pass the time and dissipate the boredom of being cooped up at home than with a few hours of dopamine-boosting video games?

And why have fun all by yourself when you can choose to play together with your family and friends too? After all, the more, the merrier.

And all this fun can be had without even leaving the safety of your home!

So, safely have fun together with your loved ones with these multiplayer games:

1. Rocket League

What is the one sport that Malaysians worship? Football.

And what better way to make it even more fun? Make the players remote-control cars.

This game is highly intense, with players having the ability to whizz around in their vehicles, ascend walls and leap about; all to keep the ball heading towards their goal.

It is a very simple game, with its features somewhat barebones and limited to how many colours you can paint your vehicle with.

Simplicity does not mean unfun, however.

Like actual football, you can’t play the game simply by hurtling in the general direction of the ball.

You will have to actually figure out your role on the field and coordinate with your friends to get the ball into your goal.

Considering that each team has four players, this is the perfect game for someone with a large circle of friends, preferably football fans.

2. Tabletop Simulator

Unable to have your family come over for your weekly boardgame nights?

If that’s indeed the case, Tabletop Simulator will be your friend for the next few weeks.

Tabletop Simulator is not so much a game as it is a simulation programme that allows you to make your own games by yourself.

While this seems a little daunting, the best part of Tabletop Simulator is that its large player community has already included many well-known games.

So, provided that you have Tabletop Simulator, you can have access to family-friendly games like Monopoly, Clue, UNO and Battleship.

Boardgame afficionados can also continue having their regular play sessions with classics like Ticket to Ride, Settlers of Catan, Axis & Allies and Diplomacy.

3. Gang Beasts

Cats have an instinctive fondness of pushing things off shelves and tables.

Now, imagine a game where you are the cat, and the things you are pushing off are your friends who are trying to do the same to you.

And the shelves and tables are ridiculous over-the-top platforms that include Zeppelins and moving lorries.

That describes Gang Beasts in a nutshell and it’s a mindless but ridiculously fun game to play against your friends.

Each player takes control of what appears to be a colourful gelatinous blob.

From there, you just try to chuck your friends over the edge while preventing them from doing the same to you.

Howl in outrage as you get thrown off a building, and chuckle evilly as you do the same to someone else.

4. Keep Talking and No One Explodes

The name says it all really.

This game requires two persons to play it, one will be given a bomb but not the instructions manual, while the other will have the instructions manual but not the bomb.

Neither player can see what the other is holding.

So, from there, the two players will have to collaborate to defuse the bomb within the set time limit before they get blown to smithereens.

This game is perfect as a teamwork exercise, as both players will have to depend heavily on each other’s abilities to describe the bomb or steps to defuse it.

While defusing the bomb will undoubtedly bring you a sigh of relief, failing still has a funny side to it.

5. Cuphead

This game might actually be one that you want to include your grandparents in.

With a maximum of two players, Cuphead has an aesthetic that harkens back to the days of early animation and it shows very clearly.

The animation is bright, cartoony and upbeat; it might even remind you of the old Disney Mickey Mouse cartoons.

Despite the cheerful exterior though, the grim plot involves you paying off your gambling debts by making a deal with the literal Devil.

You can either play the titular character, Cuphead, who has a cup for a head, or Mughead, who has a mug for a head.

The game seems to be simple on the onset, as all you have to do is shoot at enemies that come your way.

But don’t be deceived. It’s a difficult game that requires a lot of coordination and cooperation between you and your partner.

Beating the challenges, and surviving to proceed to reach the next level though is inherently satisfying after a battle so hard fought.

