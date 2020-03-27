Bob Dylan releases first single in 8 years

It’s been eight years since the venerable Bob Dylan, whose most recent album “Tempest” released in 2012, brought out a new song.

Now the performer of “Mr Tambourine Man” has delighted fans with a brand new 17-minute long track, “Murder Most Foul.”

Little is known about the date when this latest work was recorded, but RollingStone.com points out that the singing style is consistent with Dylan’s performances at concerts over the last two years.

In a comment on the video posted on YouTube, the artist thanked his fans and followers for their loyal support over the years, and added, “This is an unreleased song we recorded a while back that you might find interesting. Stay safe, stay observant, and may God be with you.”

For RollingStone.com, the song, which initially seems to be a straightforward recounting of the 1963 assassination of President John Fitzgerald Kennedy, “expands into an impressionistic, elegiac, increasingly apocalyptic journey through what feels like the entire 1960s (complete with references to the Who’s Tommy, Woodstock and Altamont) and then perhaps all of 20th century America.”

The publication further reports that there is nothing to indicate that the title will pave the way for a future album, which was rumoured earlier this year.

Listen to “Murder Most Foul” by Bob Dylan on YouTube:



