Nike unveils the aesthetic yet high-tech Adapt Auto Max

OREGON: Nike has unveiled a new design as part of its Air Max collection, which combines the aesthetic style of the classic shoe with high-tech details.

The new Nike Adapt Auto Max follows on from last year’s Nike Adapt BB and puts the shoe’s custom-fit lacing system – which electronically adapts to the shape of your foot – onto an Air Max platform with an increased profile and thicker midsole.

Like the Adapt BB, the new silhouette also links up to the Nike Adapt App to give wearers exclusive access to the latest features of Nike Adapt footwear.

These new features include Shortcuts via Voice, which allows wearers to instantly adjust their Nike Adapt Auto Max shoes using only their voice with five customisable Siri Shortcuts.

From spring, Nike Adapt will offer the same feature to Android users using Google Voice. Wearers can also connect their Apple Watch to the shoes to tighten or loosen the fit from your wrist.

For a more personalised look, Nike Adapt Auto Max wearers will not only be able to light up their lace engines with one of 13 Nike colours, but from spring they’ll also be able to select pulsing or static light options.

“Nike Adapt is our pinnacle offering where performance meets connection,” says Nike Global Digital Innovation Senior Director Brandon Burroughs. “For the first time we can deliver dynamic comfort and protection to the Air Max platform, powered by a frictionless digital utility that will enable the shoe to get smarter and do more over time.

In coupling Nike Adapt with our iconic Air Max platform, we’re providing wearers with the future of fit and ultimate ride in one shoe.”

Nike Adapt Auto Max launches this spring in multiple colours.



