3 reasons why your child could be considered short

If your child’s height is significantly below that of kids their age, gender, and race, they are considered to be short.

The term “short stature” is also used to refer to people who are shorter than 97% of their peers (same age and sex).

1. Genetic factors

Children who have one (or many) family members with short statures will inherit it too. However, these children will be completely healthy. No treatment has proven to be effective in increasing their height.

2. Malnutrition

Children who do not get sufficient nutritional intake are likely to grow up shorter than they are supposed to because they do not have the nutrients required for their bodies to develop.

3. Constitutional growth delay

This condition causes the child to grow slower than the average speed for a while, usually between six months and two years of age. Then, they will continue to grow at a normal pace and soon, they will catch up with their peers.

Other factors that can hinder one’s growth include hormonal imbalances and chronic diseases of the major organs such as the heart or lungs.

How a doctor can help your child

If your doctor believes there might be an underlying problem for your child’s short stature, they will track your child’s height measurements for a few months.

If your child is still growing healthily, there is no need for any treatment.

But if the child is growing too slow or has stopped growing, your doctor will refer you to an endocrinologist.

Blood tests are necessary to detect hormonal or chromosomal disorders.

Any development delays will be identified using X-rays of bone age.

Sometimes, your child may need an MRI to look for possible abnormalities in the pituitary gland.

Depending on the problem, the doctor will suggest a suitable treatment plan.

Growth-hormone therapies are often recommended.

How you can support your child’s growth

If nothing can be done medically about your child’s height, your best bet is to make sure he or she gets enough nutrients, sleeps well, and exercises regularly.

It’s important not to make fun of their height or to compare them with other kids since their height is probably a genetic matter, and not their fault.

Also, avoid putting pressure on them because psychological stress has been tied to growth delays in kids.

Even if your child cannot grow any taller, it’s still alright. Being short does not mean they cannot succeed in life.

