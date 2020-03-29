4 solid reasons to give your dog coconut oil every day

Coconut oil is trending and for a good reason.

It’s an extremely versatile product and has plenty of benefits – you can’t possibly count all of them with just two hands.

Do you want to know what’s even better? Your dog can benefit from coconut oil too.

Here’s why coconut oil is good for dogs:

1. Your dog gets healthier skin

Coconut oil contains 90% saturated fat. You might ask: “Isn’t that unhealthy?” But in this case, the answer is no.

This is because of the secret weapon in coconut oil: MCT which are Medium-chain triglycerides. It is a good fat that reduces allergic reactions and improves skin health.

2. Better digestive system

Coconut oil’s good fat supports digestion and gives a helping hand when it comes to nutrient absorption.

Coconut oil contains 64% medium-chain fatty acids, which are easily absorbed by your dog’s gastrointestinal tract. They travel directly to the liver and are metabolised into utilisable energy.

To make things more understandable – your pup will feel more energised and comfortable every day because more nutrients are absorbed.

It’s not only healthier skin but a better digestive system that your pup will benefit from.

3. A stronger immune system

Medium-chain fatty acids contain 48% lauric acid, which has antibacterial properties that can help to prevent infections. Therefore, your dog’s immune system is strengthened.

What’s even more amazing is that coconut oil may have an impact on cancer, with one dog owner confident that it contributed to fighting cancer in his dog. However, the topic still needs research as it’s not 100% proven that coconut oil can.

4. Helps to maintain a healthy weight

The medium-chain fatty acids in coconut oil can be metabolised into utilisable energy. This means your dog will experience enhanced energy levels and be more active and happy in general – what’s not to like?

How much coconut oil should your dog consume

It depends on your dog’s size. If you have a small-sized pup, a 1/4 teaspoon per day is sufficient. A larger dog needs slightly more – about one teaspoon per day.

Again, it depends on the size, so your vet may provide you with a better answer.

You can also try rubbing a small amount of coconut oil onto your hands and apply it to your dog’s skin.

This may help if your dog has skin issues such as flaky skin.

Everything in moderation

Coconut oil is a great health booster. You can even use it in different ways, for instance, as a shampoo to help eczema.

However, everything in moderation. Too much coconut oil can do more harm than good – a classic example is diarrhoea. If unsure, ask your vet about it.

As always, PledgeCare has made it easy for you as a perfect amount of coconut oil is added into the air-dried dog food. So you don’t have to worry at all. Learn more about our dog food here.

PledgeCare is run by a small dedicated team of wholehearted animal-lovers. Their belief is that all animals deserve better – not only the ones living in homes, but also the strays living on the streets. They operate as a social enterprise and proudly donate a share of their proceeds to local shelters helping animals in need.



