‘Google View in 3D’ brings wild animals into your home

PETALING JAYA: With one-third of the world in lockdown and scores of people tucked away safely in their homes, wildlife has sheepishly ventured out from their natural habitats and strolled into deserted cities, curiously poking their noses into shops and congregating at street corners.

In Japan’s popular Nara Park, the thousands of friendly deer there have started strolling into the empty city since travel restrictions and lockdowns has meant visitors no longer go to feed them.

These gentle-looking creatures have been spotted crossing city streets and walking through subway stations, snacking on potted plants.

In fact, back in Malaysia, a troop of monkeys was spotted taking laps in a swimming pool at a condominium in Tanjung Bungah, Penang.

Likely inspired by the exploits of these wildlife coupled with the sincere intention to entertain the billions in lockdown over the Covid-19 outbreak, technology giant Google has introduced “Google view in 3D”.

It’s an innovative idea for users to invite these very creatures, seen before only in their natural habitats, parks or in zoos, into their homes by viewing them in 3D on their smartphones.

The process is simple:

Open Google Search on your browser. Type the animal you wish to see in SD – it could be a lion or a penguin. Click search and you’ll see the column with the animal icon and option as ‘View in 3D’. Select the option and choose “View in your space”. Allow Camera permission. Face the camera onto a flat surface so the AR can detect the correct space for the 3D animal. It may take a few minutes for the animal to pop up. If it can’t detect the surface, try other areas. You can take a photo of the creature and have fun adjusting its size.

Other animals you can have fun with are the cheetah, shark, hedgehog, duck, goat, Rottweiler, snake, eagle, brown bear, alligator, horse, Shetland pony, macaw, panda and Pug.

If it sounds like a lot of fun, that’s because it is. Try it now, it will be an amazing learning lesson especially for fidgety, inquisitive kids at home.



