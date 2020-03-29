Why remote hiring is fast becoming the new norm

Many of us are still making the commute to the office on a daily basis.

Many employers expect this of their employees, operating under the assumption that “remote work” is only suitable for contract work, or that flexible working is a nice-to-have.

But 4.7 million people in the United States now work remotely. That’s 3.4% of the population hitting sales targets, serving customers, building software, or pretty much anything else from somewhere other than an office location.

It’s a trend that continues to grow.

Having the capability to and knowing how to hire remote workers ensures your business is well-placed to attract, recruit and retain the talent you need to succeed.

But how do you create a hiring process that’s entirely online to complement that?

Why hire remote workers

In a large portion of industries, most is done on computers. Where does it matter where computers are located?

However, there are some reasons why there are still reservations about hiring remote workers.

But with the right infrastructure, there are proven benefits:

• Cost savings related to office space

• Remote workers are more productive

• Attract better candidates with a flexible work policy

• Remote workers take less sick leave

Being able to hire remote workers can also give your business the increased agility needed for success.

Victoria Clark, People and Culture Manager at Venngage, says, “Being a start-up means we need to be able to grow and scale quickly but also retain enough flexibility to absorb the impact from any shifts in our strategy or the market.”

“Taking hiring virtual enabled [Venngage] to explore new markets quicker than we would have been able to with traditional hiring methods.

“Being able to hire somebody already in that market pretty much overnight meant that we could hit the ground running. The local knowledge that remote workers can bring is incredible.”

Challenges of hiring remote workers

One of the most common objections of hiring remote workers is that it can be hard to build relationships with candidates.

“There is something to be gained from having candidates visit the office to really see/hear/feel our culture, but that it should never be a dealbreaker,” comments Samantha Giannangeli, Operations and People Lead for Ellevate Network, a community for women in the workplace fostering gender equality.

“It is harder to form genuine connections with people with a screen between you,” adds Samantha.

“From an interviewer’s perspective, you also miss out on some of the social cues, so it can be more difficult to interpret reactions.

There’s also the standard conference call problems, talking over one another, mishearing, etc.”

The best way to overcome this, she suggests, is to “encourage the candidate to get accustomed to the platform and test their devices ahead of time, as well as to start the interview process by building rapport.”

It might take some adjustment, but there are tools that allow us to form working relationships even if employees are remote.

Traditionally, phone and video interviews have been the heroes of remote hiring.

But new technologies can support hiring managers to make fairer and faster hiring decisions.

Technology can support you as you learn how to hire remote workers

Conversational chatbots are one interesting solution if you have an attractive careers page.

One example is Mya, which provides an augmented experience on your career page to help job seekers find relevant positions.

With this experience, you may see an increase in candidate conversions.

Another is to invite all candidates to take an online interview.

Using scalable, AI-powered technology, recruiters can get an assessment of the skills each candidate has, and focus on those that match the requirements of the role.

Not only does this mitigate bias, but it also builds trust in the candidate early on, vital for a remote working relationship.

Plus, it will help filter out those applicants who aren’t that interested in the role.

Even if you’re hiring people with the intention of them working from a physical office space, there’s a lot to be learned from remote hiring practices.

Often, having even some of your hiring process done virtually can give you an advantage.

Remote hiring will become the new norm

Adjusting your processes to hire remote workers has never been easier, with so many tools available to help you achieve it.

“Virtual hiring options can be built into your long term strategy. Knowing that you have access to skilled workers around the world means that you can take risks and try new ideas in a way that traditional hiring doesn’t allow,” adds Victoria.

This article first appeared in vervoe.com.

Vervoe’s mission is to fundamentally transform the hiring process from mediocracy to meritocracy.



