Malaysian kids fight Covid-19 through their artwork

PETALING JAYA: The Covid-19 outbreak has left almost one-third of the world’s population quarantined in their homes. Moms, dads, and kids all over the world have suddenly found themselves in a cosy yet chaotic new situation, having to live with and face each other all day long.

To keep their kids occupied, a group of Malaysian parents have turned to a variety of at-home activities, one of them being drawing and colouring.

Lam Choi Suan, partner of Intodesign Lab, Curator of Dreamspace and mother of three came up with the idea to showcase the artwork of kids battling Covid-19 in their own special way.

The Facebook group called “Children Art for Covid-19” features artworks by kids of all ages, expressing their gratitude to frontliners, as well as presenting their ideas on how to limit the spread of this potentially deadly disease.

Apart from showcasing their innate talent, this initiative also serves as an outlet for those harbouring anxieties about the disease to come to terms with their fears through their drawings.

“No idea is too big, no action is too small. Even children can make a difference,” said Lam.

Any proud parent can post their children’s Covid-19 artwork in the group, in just three simple steps:

1. Upload your kid’s artwork in the “Children Art for Covid-19” Facebook group.

2. Include details such as your kid’s name, age and the state he or she lives.

3. A brief description of the artwork.

Here are some of the many artworks posted in the Facebook group:

1. ‘Thank you Frontliners’ by Chong Zen Shayne, 5 years old.

2. ‘Thank you Frontliners’ by Abbinaya Manimohan, 7 years old.

3. Jane Lim, 12, wants everyone to stay at home and practise good hygiene.

4. Ashlyn Pui En Xi, 7, says, ‘Thank you, doctors and nurses’.

5. Ethan Kuang, 15, makes a valid point with his drawing titled, ‘We Bare Bears cartoon characters are wearing masks, how about you?’

Now’s the perfect time to harness the creative talent of your kids by joining this Facebook community and letting their voices be heard through the medium of art.



