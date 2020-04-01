Artistes to perform at Covid-19 charity livestream

SEATTLE: Light In The Attic Records is the latest music institution to hold a special charity concert amidst the global Covid-19 pandemic.

The independent label will host “Light In The Attic & Friends At Home” on Friday, April 3, with the livestream beginning at 4:00 pm (EST) via its YouTube and Twitch channels.

The relief benefit will feature musical performances by an eclectic roster of global talent, including My Morning Jacket’s Jim James, British folk legend Michael Chapman, Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker and Brazilian singer-songwriter Marcos Valle.

Also taking part in “Light In The Attic & Friends At Home” will be The Free Design’s Sandy Dedrick, Super Furry Animals frontman Gruff Rhys, DJ Money Mark, Italian composer Gigi Masin, Beach Boys lyricist Stephen John Kalinich, as well as Japanese ambient pioneers Inoyama Land.

“While quarantined at home – from Rio to Tokyo; Cardiff to Austin; Barbados to Italy – each musician will be doing what they do best, sharing the gift of song, maybe in their pajamas and maybe with their kids, and wherever feels comfy and cozy in the privacy of their home,” Light In The Attic Records wrote in a statement.

Although livestreamed for free, the charity concert will raise money for the MusicCares Covid-19 Relief Fund.

The fund, established by the Recording Academy and its affiliated charitable organisation MusiCares, helps professionals affected by the Covid-19 pandemic due to the cancellation of income-generating music events and other industry work opportunities.

“Light In The Attic & Friends At Home” is one of numerous benefit concerts raising funds for those affected by the global health crisis.

The Elton John-hosted “Living Room Concert For America” reportedly raised nearly US$8 million to support Feeding America and First Responders Children’s Foundation.

The hour-long special, now available on YouTube, featured live performances by Alicia Keys, Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey, Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong, The Backstreet Boys and Tim McGraw.



