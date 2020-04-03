The importance of positive thoughts during trying times

The entire country is well into beginning the third week of the Movement Control Order that necessitates staying indoors in order to help curb the spread of Covid-19.

Well, how has everyone been coping?

One of Dale Carnegie’s principles from the book, “How to Stop Worrying and Start Living” might prove useful to you. Here it is…

Peace: Find comfort in the simple actions of everyday heroes around you. It could be that middle-aged couple who operates the mini-market in your neighbourhood who calms panicking customers by reassuring them that the shop will stay open every single day, and that there is enough supply to go around for everyone.

Courage: “I stay at work for you, you stay home for us.” This heartwarming message from a neurosurgeon along with several nurses on duty in Pantai Hospital Penang injected courage into the hearts of many who came across it.

This post went viral on social media with Malaysians acknowledging the frontline medical teams for their commitment and courage during this crucial time.

You too can take courage in their selfless acts and try not to panic despite the gravity of the Covid-19 outbreak in Malaysia and in the rest of the world. Trust that you can rely on the country’s dedicated healthcare teams to see you through.

Health: Stay as well informed as you can about the necessary precautions needed to safeguard your health during this pandemic.

Stay at home, practise social distancing at all times, and practise good personal hygiene. It is also important to take care of the health of your organisation and teams.

For many, this may be the first time you are required to work from home for an extended period. At Dale Carnegie Malaysia, staff communicate with each other regularly.

With the help of technology, keep your team engaged and focused during this difficult period.

For example, how about having a virtual meeting every morning to discuss updates, set priorities for the day and encourage each other to give your best?

Make it a point to end the day at 5.00pm with a quick review of your progress and achievements during the day. Through these communications, share various observations, reminders, tips, and even jokes.

Ultimately, this will become a way for the team to show care for each other and bond as one to fight with high spirits.

Hope: There are things that you may have always wanted to do but have shelved too many times due to the daily hustle. Reading is one example. Now’s a good time to pick up that book you’ve been eyeing for too long but never got around to reading.

“Who Moved My Cheese?” is a refreshing read, filled with many valuable lessons.

In the following days, continue to find quiet time to read more books, to grow your knowledge and enhance your ability to make a difference to your team and clients, should you have any.

Strive to be more like Sniff and Scurry in “Who Moved My Cheese?”, to keep things simple, to be proactive in detecting change and committed in searching for “New Cheese in the Maze”.

Now, have you decided what to fill your mind with during this prolonged quarantine period?

Why not choose peace, courage, health, and hope? It’s a good place to start.

Foo Yi Von is General Manager/Trainer of Dale Carnegie Malaysia.

Foo Yi Von is General Manager/Trainer of Dale Carnegie Malaysia.




