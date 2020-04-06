4 steps to steadily build your stock portfolio

Value Cost Averaging (VCA) is a part of Dollar Cost Averaging (DCA) where it views investing as an activity to build progressive wealth for the long-term.

DCA advocates investors to fix an amount to invest on a periodic basis. It can be on a monthly, quarterly, half-yearly or yearly basis.

Value investing is the accumulation of shares when their prices are reasonably low or undervalued.

Therefore, unlike conventional DCA, VCA discourages investors to invest when the investment is overpriced.

Why use VCA to build your stock portfolio?

It is suitable for investors who have limited capital, stable cash flow and plan to build wealth slowly, systematically, and sustainably via stock investing.

It is ideal for working adults, especially fresh graduates who have a longer time frame to compound their wealth in the long-run.

VCA may not work under the following circumstances:

You are not financially fit to invest.

You are about to make a huge financial commitment in one to two years’ time.

You wish to make a quick buck via speculating or trading stocks.

Here are four steps to build your portfolio using VCA:

1. Set your investment criteria

Today, there are 900+ stocks listed on Bursa Malaysia and 700+ stocks listed on SGX. Not every stock listed will be a good investment, thus, you need to identify the good ones.

How do you tell a good stock from a bad one?

What are the key characteristics to look for in good stocks?

This requires studying their business models, management, financial results and future plans to determine their quality.

This information is available in a stock’s Annual and Quarterly reports for free. Hence, how do you know if a good stock is cheap or expensive?’

2. Build a watch list of good stocks

Build a watch list consisting of 20 to 30 good stocks based on your investment criteria.

3. Know how much you can afford to invest

Work out this calculation from your Dollar Cost Averaging. Say you have RM12,000 in initial capital.

You can choose to split your capital into RM1,000 per month to be invested over 12 months.

If you can save RM1,000 a month from your income, then, you will be able to invest up to RM2,000 per month to build your stock portfolio.

4. Buy only if the investment makes sense

Let’s say, you have RM12,000 in initial capital, can save RM1,000 a month, and have built a watch list of your 20 to 30 preferred stocks. Awesome! Now, let us go shopping for stocks.

Month one – January 202x:

In month one, you find TYE Bhd to be a good stock to invest for it offers the best deal from your watch list. Thus, you invest RM2, 000 into TYE Bhd. Your cash position and stock portfolio would be as follows:

Month two – February 202x:

In month two, you find NKC Bhd to be a good stock to invest for it offers the best deal from your watch list. You again invest RM2,000 into NKC Bhd. Your cash position and stock portfolio would be as follows:

Month three – March 202x:

In month three, you find that none of the stocks in your watch list offer a good deal. In this case, you just park the RM1,000 in monthly savings into your “initial capital account” shown as follows:

Conclusion:

VCA offers you a more practical approach to investing as it considers both the quality and valuation of an investment.

This enables you to make regular investments only if they make sense, thus avoiding a series of bad investments at the wrong time.

This article first appeared in kclau.com

Ian Tai is the founder of Bursaking.com.my, a platform that empowers retail investors to build wealth through ownership of fundamentally solid stocks. It is an essential tool that sifts out stocks that grow profits consistently from a database of over 900+ stocks listed mainly in Malaysia.



