Late lung cancer diagnosis is leading cause of high mortality rate

PETALING JAYA: While lung cancer is the third most common cancer in Malaysia, it has a comparatively high mortality rate compared to other cancers.

A patient with colorectal cancer, the second most common cancer, has a 51.1% chance of surviving for five years whereas a lung cancer patient has only an 11% chance.

This is not unique to Malaysia, as globally, the survival rate for a patient diagnosed with Stage IV lung cancer is 5%.

Why is lung cancer so deadly? Evidence shows that late diagnosis is responsible for this lethality.

In Malaysia, 90% of lung cancer patients only discover their condition once they’re already in Stage III or Stage IV.

According to Dr Ronald Lim Chor Kuan, a lung cancer specialist from the Regency Specialist Hospital, even those showing symptoms only get diagnosed once their cancer is at an advanced stage.

Lung cancer, he said, shows very few symptoms in its early stages and thus, sometimes goes undiagnosed.

The most symptoms include coughing, chest pain, haemoptysis, shortness of breath, weight loss and loss of appetite. These symptoms are often brushed off as that of a cold, which results in late diagnosis.

Diagnosis is also delayed by an individual’s reluctance to seek medical help despite persistent symptoms.

Smoking remains a major cause of lung cancer; and it affects non-smokers through second-hand smoke exposure.

“Approximately 85% to 90% of lung cancer cases are caused by voluntary or involuntary cigarette smoking,” said Dr Lim.

“There is also a 20% to 30% increased risk in lung cancer from second-hand smoke exposure associated with living with a smoker.”

Hence the need for Malaysians to curb the smoking habit and for the continued enforcement of the smoking ban in eateries.

Other risk factors for lung cancer include family history, pulmonary tuberculosis and exposure to carcinogens.

“Never forget indoor pollutants as it is a major risk factor for lung cancer in women who’ve never smoked before living in several Asian regions,” said Dr Lim.

It should be noted that anyone can get lung cancer, either due to lifestyle choices or genetic predisposition.

Treatment is possible

There are two types of lung cancer, namely Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC) and Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC).

The former accounts for 15% of lung cancer cases, and the latter 85%.

While treatment for NSCLC has seen multiple medical breakthroughs, SCLC treatments remain in want and are limited in terms of options.

Treatment depends on the stage of one’s cancer and in general, treatment is most effective when the cancer is still at Stage I or Stage II.

However, once the cancer has progressed to Stage III or Stage IV, treatment becomes difficult and has to be personalised based on each patient.

“Therefore, the best and effective treatments for advanced lung cancer is to choose the right drug for the right person and target at the right timing,” explained Dr Lim.

People in high-risk groups, particularly middle-aged adults with a history of smoking, can undergo early diagnosis through a low-dose computed tomography (LDCT).

A LDCT diagnosis picks up lung cancers earlier, and has been found to reduce the relative mortality of lung cancer by 20%.

Ultimately, it depends on the individual’s initiative to reduce their lung cancer risk.

The smoking habit must be dropped and if you are subjected to second-hand smoke, walk away. You have the right to healthy lungs.

Also, develop a healthy lifestyle and go for regular health screenings if you fall in a high-risk group.

By following these steps, it is very much possible to live a long and healthy life that is cancer free.



