How Covid-19 has affected 7 major cities

The Covid-19 pandemic is plaguing the whole world currently. Apart from borders closing down and lockdowns being implemented, it has changed the landscape of many tourist spots around the world.

Places that were once swarming with people are now empty. Attractions where you normally competed for the best spot to take that perfect holiday photo are now vacant.

Covid-19 has certainly changed the landscape of these seven popular cities:

1. Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur is one of the major tourist destinations in Asia. Take Bukit Bintang, in the Golden Triangle of Kuala Lumpur.

This place never sleeps but due to Covid-19, the Malaysian government has imposed a partial lockdown from March to mid-April 2020.

This bustling cosmopolitan city is now almost empty as a result.

2. Istanbul, Turkey

Turkey has almost 10,000 sufferers and the numbers keep increasing every day. Turkey has suspended flights into the country.

One of their major tourist attractions, Hagia Sophia in Istanbul, which is usually crowded with people is closed to visitors and workers in protective gear can be seen regularly sanitizing the famous attraction.

3. Berlin, Germany

Berlin is the famous capital city of Germany, with many visitors normally crowding the historic Brandenburg Gate.

Today, it is a different sight altogether, with schools, museums, bars and entertainment outlets being closed to stop the spread of Covid-19.

4. Paris, France

The city of love and romance is not spared from the pandemic. Like its neighbours, France too is battling Covid and many tourist attractions are closed.

The famous Musée du Louvre which usually sees long queues is now empty and closed.

5. Makkah, Saudi Arabia

The Kaabah inside the Masjidil Haram or Grand Mosque in Makkah is the holiest site in Islam. This place is always swarming with many nationalities from around the world.

As the focal point for Islam and its holiest site, there are always people coming here for the umrah or minor pilgrimage.

Now, the view of devout Muslims who usually throng the mosque is replaced with a view of the sparkling white tiles on its vast floor.

6. Rio de Jeneiro, Brazil

Brazil is divided in its opinion on the effects of Covid-19. The Brazilian president is downplaying its seriousness while Rio de Jeneiro’s Mayor has declared a state of emergency in the city.

Many usually-crowded beaches around Rio de Jeneiro are now deserted. The famous statue of Christ the Redeemer is also closed to visitors.

7. New York, USA

The most famous city in the world, New York, the bustling city which never sleeps is now almost empty.

The Times Square area which normally sees around 380,000 people crossing it, is almost deserted.

Khai and wife Amira are Malaysian travel bloggers who blog at Kaki Jalans. Their travels have taken them to almost all the countries in Asean and five countries in Europe. They are still actively travelling and adding to this list.

