Village Grocer donates food supplies to Zoo Negara

PETALING JAYA: Grocery store chain Village Grocer has begun donating food to Zoo Negara to ensure adequate supply for its animals during the movement control order period.

Zoo Negara had earlier sent out a plea requesting for monetary and food donations as the movement control order had affected ticket sales thus forcing them to utilise their emergency fund to cover operating costs.

According to Geoff King, chief executive officer of Village Grocer, the idea to donate the food came after some of his colleagues read about Zoo Negara’s plight on Facebook.

“One of my general managers approached me to seek permission to coordinate with our outlet nearest to Zoo Negara, which is the Melawati Mall outlet.”

He informed FMT that the food donation will begin from April 8 and will continue as an ongoing partnership.

The grocery store always has leftovers that customers are not keen to purchase due to reasons such as near to expiration dates, wilted vegetables or indented fruits.

“The arrangement is that the supplies are to be collected every alternate weekday for now as we do not know how much food is required for the animals.

The food we offer will not cover all the animals because some of the items requested are beyond what we sell on a daily basis,” added Geoff.

Besides supplying food, Village Grocer will be highlighting Zoo Negara’s plight on their social media channels to encourage other corporate entities and also their customers to lend their support.

Village Grocer is also engaged in other charity work, as they have been supplying 350 packs of food a day to seven hospitals around the greater Kuala Lumpur area for rontliners.

“We have been working with The Lost Food Project (TLFP) for a few years. They collect our near expired food and redistribute it to the needy.

We are about to launch a donation campaign with TLFP through our loyalty app. Every 500 points a customer donates through the app is equivalent to RM5 which can supply many meals to the needy.”



