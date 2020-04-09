5 fun things to do while safe at home in quarantine

The whole country is observing the Movement Control Order (MCO) and if you’re one of those diligently following the rules, well, good on you. Thank you for keeping yourself safe as well as those around you.

If you’ve just completed your daily routine and are starting to wonder what next you can tackle to kill time, you’re in luck. Here are five things you can do while staying safe indoors during the Covid-19 outbreak.

1. Try new recipes

Due to the lockdown, you might have noticed some hidden talents such as being a pretty good cook.

Having shopped for all your groceries, now’s the perfect time to get creative with your meals.

However, if you’re low on groceries, you can try looking for simple recipes on an Australian website called “4 ingredients”, that gives wonderful ideas on how to cook-up delicious meals using only four ingredients.

If your pantry is packed, then the website called “allrecipes” is bound to make a master chef out of you.

2. Redecorate the room

Bored with how your room looks? Tired of the colour scheme? Probably time to redecorate!

You can start by simply rearranging the furniture such as the direction of the bed. Or if you really want to make a lasting impact, look up some basic Feng Shui principles that bring some good energy into your room.

Or why not try adding some inspirational decor such as framed quotes or hang up some of your artwork? Maybe it’s time to make your room, you again.

3. Home Workout

You can no longer use the excuse “no time to exercise” now that you’re in quarantine. With the current MCO in force, you can do simple home workouts to help you stay limber and healthy so you’re ready to tackle the day with gusto when you eventually can go back to the office or college.

Why not set targets for the next few days, focusing on different parts of the body? For example, focus on toning your legs on Day One; strengthening your core muscles on Day Two and so on. Before you know it, you’ll be looking as fit as a fiddle.

4. Catch up on your favourite television series

There are many new, binge-worthy Korean dramas you can watch online during this partial lockdown. Think of it – with so much free time on your hands, you can finish a whole season’s worth of episodes in just one day.

Korean dramas that are currently trending are “Crash Landing on You” and “Itaewon Class” just to name a few, both streamed on Netflix.

But remember not to overdo it and get enough rest as well.

5. Catch up on hobbies you’ve neglected

Catching up on neglected hobbies can be an interesting and fulfilling way of spending long hours at home.

Now is the right time to have fun with your hobbies again whether it be singing, playing your favourite musical instrument, painting or even baking.

You can also make your hobbies as content for your social media feeds whether on Instagram, Facebook or YouTube.

