Chef Eric Ripert shares 2-for-1 lentil and salmon recipe

Eric Ripert’s salmon and lentils is a classic French family dinner. (Instagram pic)

NEW YORK: The king of haute seafood, Chef Eric Ripert of the triple Michelin-starred restaurant Le Bernardin in New York has shared a simple dinner idea that makes salmon the star of the show.

It’s a classic French family dinner – pan-roasted salmon sitting on a bed of lentils.

The secret to pimping out plain old lentils? Sautéed lardons (diced or cut-up bacon).

If you don’t have access to fresh salmon, the lentils can serve as a standalone meal, Ripert suggests.
Eric Ripert, chef and co-owner of Le Bernardin in New York City. (AFP pic)

“You can cook the lentils and eat them on their own or w[ith] another fish, meat etc,” he wrote.

Take out the bacon and the lentil recipe becomes vegetarian.

Recipe:

  • Sautée a few lardons with a bit of oil, one diced carrot, five garlic cloves and one small onion for five minutes on medium heat.
  • Add one pound of lentils and two quarts water (chicken stock optional).
  • Simmer for around 30 minutes or until lentils become soft with a bit of liquid left for moisture.
  • Season salmon with salt and pepper on both sides and fry in hot, non-stick pan with vegetable oil on medium heat until coloured (around two minutes).
  • Turn the salmon to the other side for two more minutes for medium rare.
  • Plate the lentils, add a bit of broth and top with the salmon.

