Chef Eric Ripert shares 2-for-1 lentil and salmon recipe

NEW YORK: The king of haute seafood, Chef Eric Ripert of the triple Michelin-starred restaurant Le Bernardin in New York has shared a simple dinner idea that makes salmon the star of the show.

It’s a classic French family dinner – pan-roasted salmon sitting on a bed of lentils.

The secret to pimping out plain old lentils? Sautéed lardons (diced or cut-up bacon).

If you don’t have access to fresh salmon, the lentils can serve as a standalone meal, Ripert suggests.

“You can cook the lentils and eat them on their own or w[ith] another fish, meat etc,” he wrote.

Take out the bacon and the lentil recipe becomes vegetarian.

Recipe:

Sautée a few lardons with a bit of oil, one diced carrot, five garlic cloves and one small onion for five minutes on medium heat.

Add one pound of lentils and two quarts water (chicken stock optional).

Simmer for around 30 minutes or until lentils become soft with a bit of liquid left for moisture.

Season salmon with salt and pepper on both sides and fry in hot, non-stick pan with vegetable oil on medium heat until coloured (around two minutes).

Turn the salmon to the other side for two more minutes for medium rare.

Plate the lentils, add a bit of broth and top with the salmon.



