Disney’s Broadway concert to stream for Covid-19 relief fund

NEW YORK CITY: The one-night event was staged on Nov 4, 2019, at the New Amsterdam Theatre to celebrate the silver anniversary of Disney’s arrival on Broadway.

At the time, the benefit concert raised more than US$570,000 for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

“Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway” will now be streamed to raise funds for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS’ Covid-19 Emergency Assistance Fund, which assists entertainment and performing arts professionals impacted by the global health crisis.

More than 20 Broadway producers have offered a US$1 million challenge match to double the impact of donations to the emergency fund, which was launched back in March.

“Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway” will be streamed on Monday, April 13 at 7 pm EST on the official website of Broadway Cares, as well as on the organization’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.

The benefit concert will feature performances by a cast of 79 Broadway stars, including Whoopi Goldberg (TV’s “The View”), Sierra Boggess (“The Little Mermaid,” “School of Rock – The Musical”), Christian Borle (“Little Shop of Horrors,” “Mary Poppins”), Kerry Butler (“Beetlejuice,” “Beauty and the Beast”), Lauryn Ciardullo (“Aladdin”) and Syndee Winters (“Hamilton,” “The Lion King”).

Additionally, “Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway” will also include the much-anticipated reunion of 18 Newsies from the show’s Broadway and national touring productions, as well as a performance from Broadway Inspirational Voices.

The concert will also be hosted by Ryan McCartan from his family’s basement, where he will conduct live guest interviews with Disney stars throughout the evening.

In other news, the Broadway League announced that the 41 Broadway theaters would remain closed at least through June 7.

Industry leaders had initially hoped that Broadway would re-open in mid-April, although the rapid spread of the coronavirus in the United States will likely put an early end to the 2019-2020 theatre season.

Broadway theatres have been closed since March 12, potentially cutting off the 2020 Tony Awards eligibility of 16 productions that had been set to open this spring.

In reaction to the shutdown, the Tony Awards, originally scheduled for June 7, have been postponed to a later date to be announced once Broadway reopens.

