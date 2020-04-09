Over 34 mil watch Netflix documentary series ‘Tiger King’

NEW YORK CITY: The true story of Joe Exotic is one of the most watched programmes on Netflix, according to a report by Nielsen Media Research.

The documentary series, which has become hugely popular in just a few days, has attracted an average audience of 19 million viewers in the United States.

In what amounts to a phenomenal success, the documentary series “Tiger King” has become a breakout hit for Netflix, with ratings agency Nielsen reporting that it has been watched by 34.3 million viewers in the United States since its launch on the streaming platform ten days ago.

On par with ‘Stranger Things’

It is a performance on par with records set by one of Netflix’s most successful shows to date, “Stranger Things.”

In 2017, the second season of the science-fiction horror attracted an audience of 31.2 million in its first ten days, and in 2019, the “Stranger Things” third season was watched by 36.3 million following its launch, making it the most successful series ever to be shown on the streaming platform.

On March 20, the day of its release on the streaming platform, the documentary series “Tiger King” was watched by 280,000 viewers.

A day later, it attracted an audience of 768,000, and then topped a million viewers after just three days, reports Nielsen. This success continued to grow, with the show reaching 3.39 viewers on March 29.

However, there may be more to this story, because these extraordinary figures, which have yet to be confirmed by Netflix, only include data for the US market, and only for the audience who tuned in to the show via connected televisions (not on mobile devices and PCs).

Comprising seven episodes, “Tiger King” tells the tale of Joe Maldonado-Passage, known as Joe Exotic, a 57-year-old who built an empire with a zoo, and a shady animal-breeding and selling business.

An incredible story that finally landed the larger-than-life character in prison for plotting to murder his sworn enemy Carole Baskin, the CEO of an animal sanctuary, who engaged in a legal battle against Joe Exotic that precipitated his bankruptcy.

According to Jeff Lowe, the current owner of the zoo that is the focus of the documentary, Netflix is preparing an additional episode for the series, which will be released shortly.



