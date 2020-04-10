BTS to stream full-length concerts on YouTube

SEOUL: The South Korean superstars have announced a two-day online event, “BANG BANG CON,” to entertain BTS fans at home while self-isolating.

“BANG BANG CON” will launch at 11 pm EST on Friday, April 17 on a dedicated YouTube channel, where RM and his bandmates will stream a marathon of full-length concerts recorded over the past six years.

The online series will kick off with show performances “BTS 2014 Live Trilogy: Episode II The Red Bullet (2014 Memories),” “2015 BTS Live On Stage” and “2016 BTS Live On Stage: Epilogue.”

Also on the schedule for the first day of “BANG BANG CON” is 2016’s 3rd “Muster,” during which BTS treat their “Army” with a special event at the crossroads between a concert and a fan meet-up.

The virtual marathon will continue on Saturday, April 18 with 2017’s “Wings Tour” live in Seoul, “Wings Tour: The Final,” 2018’s 4th “Muster” and 2018’s “BTS World Tour: Love Yourself” show at Seoul Olympic Stadium.

Although all of these concerts have been available to purchase previously, “BANG BANG CON” will stream them in their entirety for the first time for free.

Aside from “BANG BANG CON,” BTS have recently launched Korean-language lessons to “make it easy and fun for global fans who have difficulty enjoying BTS’s music and contents due to the language barrier.”

The three-minutes episodes, released every Monday at 9 pm KST, focus on specific Korean grammar and expressions frequently used by band members RM, Jin, J-Hope, Suga, Jimin, V and Jungkook.

Both online series were announced more than a month after the South Korean septet began canceling tour dates in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Last March, BTS announced that they were rescheduling the upcoming North American dates for their “Map of the Soul” tour.

The trek was originally scheduled to kick off on April 25 in Santa Clara, California, before winding through Dallas, Orlando, Atlanta, New Jersey, Washington DC, Toronto and Chicago.



