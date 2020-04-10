Gwendoglyn, the friendly girl with pals in every corner

For Gwendoglyn, a walk around the neighbourhood is way more than just an opportunity to stretch her legs or mark her territory. For Gwen, as she’s usually called, a walk means touching base with her many canine friends, whose homes she heads to, to say “hiya”.

Mei Yen says she picked Gwen from off the streets in Seremban where the little pup was often the target of street bullies.

Their first few months together were understandably rough as Gwen would shiver at the sight of sticks and umbrellas. She would also freak out at the sound of thunder.

But by showering her with love and affection, Gwen eventually came around and is today a way more confident dog.

What’s more heartwarming however, is that her natural spirit has emerged – she’s a friendly, affectionate dog with a streak of cheekiness who loves to be patted no end and cuddled.

She’s also super smart and learns tricks of all sorts very fast. Gwen knows how to “stay” on command, give her paw when told “hand” and lie down when instructed.

She can also walk off leash and obediently returns to Mei Yen’s side when called to come back. There has been the odd occasion however when Gwen’s walked so far ahead and returned to the house on her own, waiting for Mei Yen to show up.

Besides meeting her canine friends during her walks, Gwen loves playing tug and pull with Mei Yen when they’re outside.

Having a voracious appetite, Gwen’s favourites are understandably meats of every kind from PetChef. She especially loves their crispy beef treats.

Gwen usually spends her nights outside on the porch but being a natural charmer, she’s happily worked her way into Mei Yen’s room on occasion. Now, that’s a smart doggie!

TELL US ABOUT YOUR PET: FMT Lifestyle readers are invited to send in pictures (landscape format) and a short video (if any) of their furry, scaly or feathery friends to [email protected]. Don’t forget to include details like your pet’s name, age, breed and a short story about them.



