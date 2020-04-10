How to optimise office efficiency after Covid-19

Illnesses such as Covid-19 can threaten much more than physical health. In the context of a public health emergency, they can mean low productivity or a loss of efficiency in the workplace due to the interruption of office work and commutes and the cancellation of meetings.

In China, it is estimated that the decrease in productivity will directly affect the GNP, with repercussions worldwide.

How can remote work be the answer?

Many companies have already announced that they’re implementing remote work strategies. Such is the case for Twitter, Nike and Nestle, well-known companies that are taking this big step.

It’s very likely that the majority of companies have already been evaluating or working on flexible work, remote work, work from home, or Flexi Fridays.

In this case, remote work is much easier to implement since there are established processes, common codes, training, and even basic supplies such as software or hardware.

On the other hand, if remote work is implemented without a brief planning period, it will involve greater effort or even reduced productivity if the expected results are not achieved.

Remote work requires a plan and making several things clear:

Using clear, constant, and transparent communication.

Tools for remote work include documents on the cloud, calendars, virtual meetings, Slack, project managers such as Asana, Trello or ProjectManager.com.

The tools are intuitive to use, but they will take time to be familiar and, even more importantly, need a process for their use in your particular company. That process doesn’t come with the tool.

Clarifying how work will be done: tasks, products, processes, schedules, deliveries, meetings.

Get help from teams with experience in remote work. At Workana, we offer orientation so that companies can take their first steps toward remove work, get access to help from freelance professionals, or put together a contingency plan with extended capabilities.

Support: lots of effort on the part of team leaders to facilitate this change. Constant communication, follow-up, team meetings, feedback.

Final Thoughts

Although you work with your whole team in the same office, it’s important to create operational, organizational, and communication habits that will prepare workers to go to the next level at the company, which will surely be remote work.

If your company still isn’t implementing remote work initiatives, it’s a good time to start analysing it, whether it be one day of home office, a Flex Friday, remote work on demand, or 100% remote—without losing productivity or efficiency along the way.

