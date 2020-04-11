6 smart ways to teach your kids responsibility

Responsibility means more than just its literal definition. It means being dependable so others can count on you when it matters.

It means keeping your promises and commitments, always being your best, being accountable for your behaviour, accepting credit when it’s due and acknowledging your mistakes. It also means contributing to your family and community.

Responsibility is the key to success both academically and professionally, which is why it’s so important to teach your child to be a responsible individual as well.

1. Start them young

When it comes to teaching responsibility, you should start as soon as possible – when they are toddlers.

Don’t baby them, thinking responsibility can wait until their teenage years. If you keep it for too late, a teenager who has not been saddled with any responsibility before will definitely balk at the idea of additional tasks and your whole plan will backfire.

2. Encourage them to help

Don’t keep housework all to yourself. Invite your children to help, even if they are slow and clumsy. Team-up with your children. Make use of this precious time to teach them lessons that can help them succeed in the real world later.

3. Show them the way

The first step is to teach your children how to complete small tasks. If they want a snack, show them where the fruits are stored and teach them how to wash them.

If they throw dirty clothes on the floor, give them a laundry basket instead so they know where to put their used clothes. Assign your children age-appropriate tasks as they grow up.

4. Praise them

Small children love to join in. They want to help you. To them, chores feel more like playing than working.

Keep up the positive vibes with praises. However, remember to be specific. Avoid general praises like “Good job!” Tell them what they did well to make your words more meaningful.

5. Keep your expectations of them realistic

A five-year-old’s work can be sloppy. That’s to be expected. Don’t be hard on your children. The next time you tackle a particular chore, show them how to do it right.

6. Avoid rewarding them

Being responsible should not be rewarded. Don’t let your children form a habit of expecting to get something out of doing simple chores.

Rewarding children for doing housework can make them think they have to be paid for being responsible.

If you really want to reward your children, save it for tasks that are beyond your children’s responsibilities.

This article first appeared on Hello Doktor. The Hello Health Group does not provide medical advice, diagnosis or treatment.



