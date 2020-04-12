Follow ‘Dordogne’ to a watercolour French countryside

Spend dreamy sunny days in the French countryside in this tender animated adventure.

“Dordogne” takes place in two eras.

In one, there’s Mimi, an adventurous young girl, who is visiting her grandmother in southwest France, scampering about on errands, picking dandelions and skipping stones, taking photos and filling out a scrapbook.

In the other, Mimi’s older now, and she’s returned to her grandma’s house after the elderly lady has passed away.

Yet her grandma was thoughtful to the last, leaving Mimi a collection of letters to read and puzzles to solve, each helping her reconnect with childhood memories.

Named after the rural county that it’s set within, “Dordogne” is headed for Nintendo Switch and Windows PC (through the Steam store) in 2021.

It’s the debut title from Bordeaux studio Un Je Ne Sais Quoi (en. Something or Other), headed up by award-winning animation director Cedric Babouche whose 12-minute short “Imago” won a Cannes festival prize back in 2005.

Want more from the makers of that lush “Dordogne” soundtrack?

Sibling duo Supernaive provide the game’s delicate musical backing and recently released breezy electronic tracks “Summer Haze” and “Forget Me Now” through Shlo Club en route to a full LP, “Nekomata,” recorded between Paris and Tokyo.



