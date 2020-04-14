Orphans band together to produce PPE for frontliners

PETALING JAYA: Covid-19 may have resulted in a worldwide quarantine but it has also ushered in a worldwide movement of those with the noble intention of helping ease the burden of frontliners who are placing their lives at risk every day.

Such was the case with the 200 residents of Rumah Pengasih Warga Prihatin (RPWP) in Kajang, Selangor, who are sewing personal protective equipment (PPE) for frontliners.

Dubbed “Projek Pelangi” or Rainbow Project, the initiative originally began in 2015 to help flood victims in Kelantan.

They decided to do their part to help Covid-19 frontliners after receiving an urgent call at 1.00 am from a desperate frontliner explaining about the critically low supply of PPE.

They were told the situation was so bad that medical personnel had resorted to using trash bags and disposable kitchen aprons for some semblance of protection when treating patients infected with the virus.

The distressed caller also said the number of frontliners succumbing to the virus had increased, and a request was made for the orphanage’s help to make 2,000 PPE face shields urgently.

“That night itself, the residents leaped into action and 2,000 face shields were completed within two days. They were distributed in less than a day,” explains Shauqi Hassan, a full-time volunteer at the orphanage.

Realising just how dire the situation is, they have since kicked production into high gear and are now producing 3,000 units of PPE a day.

All forms of PPE are made from face shields and isolation gowns to headscarves. The whole operation takes place at the welfare home itself in accordance with the movement control order.

Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) guidelines are also observed in the making of the PPE. In fact, the PPE material used is two times thicker and stronger as it is specially ordered from the factory.

“The residents here love getting involved in such projects. Not only does it help to pass the time, but they also play a vital role now as a support system to the frontliners hard at work,” adds Shauqi.

Shauqi said over 34,000 face shields have been donated to HUKM, Hospital Serdang, Hospital Kajang, PPUM and hospitals around Kajang and Bangi.

Projek Pelangi is targeting to produce around 100,000 PPE units and is hoping for the kindness of the public to help support the initiative by heading to their website and donating to “Bantuan PPE (Covid-19)”.

“Donations from the public will further help double the PPE output in order to meet the growing demand from frontliners,” Shauqi said.

