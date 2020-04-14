Razer’s Pikachu earbuds fit into a Pokéball charger

BEIJING: Launching this week in China, the Pokémon Pikachu wireless earbuds are expected to retail for a sizable $120 USD.

Just like Pokémon’s champion trainers keep their creatures in a spherical container, music fans will be able to stow bright yellow Pikachu earbuds in a lore-loyal Pokéball carry case.

The case helps keep the earbuds running, extending their battery life from three hours up to a 15-hour maximum.

Zing Gadget spotted the earbuds as posted on social network Weibo, and the in-ear headphones appear to be a variation on Razer’s US$99 Hammerhead line launched in 2019.



