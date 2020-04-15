3 things you can do for your parents while in quarantine

The World Health Organisation has stated that those most at risk of contracting Covid-19 are aged 65 and above. Therefore it is important that you take extra care of your elderly parents during this crucial time.

Here are three simple things you can do to keep their health in check.

1. Stock up on required medication

Elders with underlying medical conditions are at a higher risk of contracting Covid-19 if exposed to it. The weaker their immune system the harder it is for them to combat the virus.

Therefore making sure your parents are eating right and taking their meds on time and in the right dosage could be saving their lives by helping strengthen their immune system.

2. Maintain hygiene at all times

While your elderly parents might understand the importance of washing hands, do they follow the proper guideline to keep their hands clean?

Remind them to wash their hands thoroughly before and after doing activities. Encourage them to wash their hands using soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

You can also recommend that they use an alcohol-based hand sanitiser to maintain extra protection.

Keeping their surroundings clean is also important as germs and viruses can survive on surfaces for days on end and potentially make you sick once you come in contact with them.

3. Do light exercises

While staying at home during the lockdown, you can encourage your elderly parents to engage in some light exercises. Regular exercise has been proven to boost one’s immune system and help fight off illness.

There are several indoor exercises suitable for older people such as yoga, Tai Chi and other light-weight training.

Exercise benefits much more than just the body. Your elder parents can also improve their mental and emotional health by maintaining an active life.

Moreover, remind them to drink more water and take their vitamins during this pandemic.

Keeping your parents healthy is even more important during this crucial time, because they are spending more time at home. So make your home as fully functional and comfortable for them as possible.

This article first appeared in kaodim.com

