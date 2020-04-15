Kiki: From market cat to queen of the castle

Kiki is a cat of that superior breed called Kupa – which to ordinary folk simply means Kucing Pasar (market cat). They are cheeky, funny, naughty and extremely affectionate, all the characteristics that Kiki has in abundance.

Aishah Afandi says her darling Kiki is an introvert although her boyfriend vehemently disagrees, saying she’s more a “lazy bum”. Nevertheless, Kiki is the kind that rolls with the punches and therefore doesn’t mind the name-calling.

When she isn’t disturbing Aishah from working by staring deep into her face with her “bling bling eyes”, Kiki gets a kick out of shoving herself into super small boxes.

She also likes to spend the day sprawled out like a boss on a swivel chair, denying everyone else access to it as she takes in a Hindi movie or two, starring her heartthrob Shahrukh Khan.

Being a Kupa, Kiki is not fussy about her food – in fact, she devours anything although her favourite is durian. She lives by the motto, “Whatever you eat, I want”.

Unlike other cats who are terrified of vacuum cleaners and hairdryers, Kiki only gets afraid when Aishah shouts at her for leaving her cat toys strewn all over the floor.

Kiki also often gets shouted at for stealing fish and chicken off Aishah’s plate. “She once stole all the meat from my green curry chicken. I was left with nothing for dinner.”

Aishah also says Kiki can wear the most pathetic expression when she’s at the vet. “She can win an Oscar for Best Cat Actress,” Aishah says, convinced it’s all pretence on Kiki’s part.

When asked if Kiki is a fierce or friendly cat, Aishah says, “More like ‘sombong’ actually because she thinks she’s pretty and has the right to be arrogant about it.”

When she isn’t getting up to mischief, Kiki likes to spend her days getting massages and dozing off into long stretches of deep sleep where she’s dead to the world.

“If she’s sleeping on my bed, I can’t disturb her. She’ll just lay there like a log… or a queen. I think she prefers the title ‘queen’,” Aishah says, adding that Kiki also likes listening to music and watching sunsets.

TELL US ABOUT YOUR PET: FMT Lifestyle readers are invited to send in pictures (landscape format) and a short video (if any) of their furry, scaly or feathery friends to [email protected]. Don’t forget to include details like your pet’s name, age, breed and a short story about them.



