17 free tools to work remotely during the Covid-19 quarantine

Tech companies Amazon, Google, Facebook, and Twitter have announced that the majority of their employees will work from home instead of going into the office.

Quarantine and work from home policies have caused a significantly increase in demand for videoconferencing, chat, project management and cloud file exchange apps.

Software companies like Zoom, Microsoft, Google and plenty of other companies are offering their products for free so you can feel at ease when working from home.

Here’s a list of 17 of the best tools to help you manage your workflow remotely.

1. Google

Google has launched a premium version of their video conferencing tools that you can use for free until July 2020.

Using Hangouts and Meet, you can make videocalls with up to 250 participants in a “room” or directly broadcast to up to 100,000 viewers. You can also record and save them in Google Drive.

2. Zoom

Zoom provides a user support page, and elementary, middle, and high schools can use their tool with all features for free.

With this app’s free version, you can hold meetings with up to 100 people for up to 40 minutes in each ‘’room’’. Do take note that Zoom is reported to have weak security features though.

3. Calendly

Calendly offers free integrations through Zoom and GoToMeeting with their software that schedules meetings online and makes remote employees’ lives easier allowing everyone to stay connected.

This integration function is usually only available in the Premium Plan, but it’s available to teams that work directly with Covid-19 research until June 30, 2020. Calendly also offers a great free version.

4. Slack

Slack provides free plans for those combating the Coronavirus pandemic. Teams working on Covid-19 can send an email to receive this version and learn about the best way to start working remotely. Email: [email protected]

5. PandaDoc

PandaDoc are currently offering a free electronic subscription plan for unlimited users, unlimited document downloads, unlimited electronic signatures and payment processing.

6. Zoho

A complete toolkit of apps for working remotely, free until July 1, 2020.

There are 11 apps in total that include online meetings, training platforms, file storage, project management, remote support for users, apps to write documents, spreadsheets, presentations and chat platforms.

7. Hootsuite

Free access to Hootsuite Professional for small businesses and non-profit organizations until July 1, 2020.

This application helps you manage social media accounts and keeps you connected with clients and the community.

Hootsuite also gives you free access to different training for social media management which can help you improve your engagement, create more effective content and manage communication in times of crisis.

8. Wrike

A solution for managing projects that helps you improve your workflow. Wrike is offering new customers a free six month trial of the professional version.

Current customers can add unlimited collaborators. They also provide webinars and remote work advice on their website.

9. Cisco

Cisco launched a free license for new users trying out the Duo Security two step authentication tool.

Existing customers can extend their license to users who are working remotely. This also applies to their web security tool Umbrella and their VPN called AnyConnect, available until July 1, 2020.

Cisco is also extending their Webex video conferencing platform services. The offer includes unlimited use without time limits, support for fewer than 100 participants, and free dialing.

In order to access these services, you need to contact Cisco by email at: [email protected]

10. Microsoft

Get six months of Office 365 for free including the live chat feature with unlimited access to audio calls and fully integrated group videoconferencing.

This service packet has 10 GB of storage for shared files and two GB for personal files.

11. Avid

Avid has launched free and temporary licenses for tools designed for educational and audio-visual companies.

You can sign up for a free 90 day trial period for products like Media Composer Ultimate, Pro Tools, Pro Tools Ultimate, Sibelius, and Final Cut.

12. Adobe

Free access to Creative Cloud applications for students and educators until May 31, 2020. Adobe also offers an Adobe Connect free 90 day trial period for web conferences until July 1, 2020.

13. Dropbox

Free DropBox Business and HelloSign Enterprise subscriptions for three months. You can request access for up to 50 users per license.

14. Salesforce

Free access to their technology for emergency responder teams, call centres, and telemedicine management teams affected by Coronavirus.

15. Loom

A great app to record your computer screen, create tutorials and share them with students, clients, or remote teams.

Loom offers benefits like a free plan with an increased limit. Previously, you could save up to 25 videos, now it’s unlimited.

Loom Pro’s price has been cut in half; it cost US10 per month before, now it costs US5 per month. All professional plan trial periods have been extended from 14 to 30 days.

16. Linkedin

Enjoy free online learning courses with tips for productivity, remote work, communication, tools, and applications as well as tips on how to maintain a healthy work-life balance.

17. Harvard university

100 free online courses divided into 14 areas: Art and Design, Business Management, Informatics, Politics, Law and more. Completed courses earn a certificate.

