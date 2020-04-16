First trailer of Tom Hardy as Al Capone is out

Tom Hardy, the star of “Venom,” plays the notorious American gangster in the forthcoming biographical crime film “Capone” directed by Josh Trank of “Fantastic Four” and “Chronicle” fame.

On April 15, filmmaker Josh Trank posted the first images of his film “Capone” on his Twitter account.

In response to the Covid-19 pandemic that has led to the closure of most of the world’s film theatres, the feature will launch on download services on May 12 in the United States.

A theatre release this summer is also planned if the situation improves.

“Capone,” which was initially developed under the working title “Fonzo,” centres on Al Capone (Tom Hardy) at age 47.

Having recently been released after almost a decade in prison, the gangster is suffering from dementia caused by syphilis and is haunted by his violent past.

The boss of the Chicago Outfit from 1925 to 1931, the gangster was finally charged with tax evasion and convicted in 1932.

The trailer shows an ageing Al Capone looking back on his life of crime.

Kyle MacLachlan, Linda Cardellini, Jack Lowden, Matt Dillon and Neal Brennan also feature in the cast.



