Google’s Wear OS now reminds wearers to wash their hands

MOUNTAIN VIEW: On Tuesday, Android Police reported that wearables powered by Google’s Wear OS have begun automatically sending reminders to users to wash their hands.

In addition to a slew of health organisations sending out reminders and instructions across various media advising people to practice social distancing, remain home and keep up healthy practices, tech giants have likewise been promoting their guidance and removing misinformation about Covid-19 on their respective platforms as quickly as possible.

Now, Google has begun sending reminders to people sporting Wear OS devices to periodically wash their hands.

Whether users are wearing a smartwatch or other type of wearable tech, the operating system’s native Clock application is sending out hand-washing alerts.

When one opens the notification, it starts a timer for 40 seconds which is the recommended amount of time advised by the CDC to wash hands in order to ensure they’re squeaky clean.

Wearers will then be given another reminder after three hours unless they choose to disable it.

This update, according to Android Police, is believed to have come with the OS’s v5.4.0 update.

