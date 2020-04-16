Japanese artistes sing ‘Sukiyaki’ in solidarity with New Yorkers

PETALING JAYA: New York, one of America’s most important business and cultural hubs, has been badly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

With over 200,000 reported cases and 10,000 deaths, medical personnel in the city are working around the clock to stem the tide.

Citizens have been ordered to stay home and for the first time in its history, the Big Apple has fallen silent amidst a global crisis.

However, hope is far from lost and Japanese artistes living in the city have come together to pay tribute to their fellow New Yorkers for hanging in there through these tough times.

Self-isolating Japanese actors, filmmakers, musicians and dancers have created a collaborative YouTube video in which they sing the Japanese song “Ue o Muite Arukou” to help lift the spirits of New Yorkers.

Western audiences may recognise Kyu Sakomoto’s song by its alternate name, “Sukiyaki”, which was a hit when it was released back in 1961.

While it may have been decades since the song hit the charts, its message remains relevant more than ever today in this time of shared crisis.

Spread throughout the video are heartwarming scenes of citizens in solidarity showing gratitude and expressing support for New York’s healthcare workers.

With uplifting lyrics like “But tonight I’m all alone” and “Beyond the clouds, there is joy”, “Sukiyaki” is a song that will warm the hearts of its listeners.

The message of hope the song conveys urges people to stay strong even in the face of severe challenges.

Ryuma Matsuzaka, clip director and producer, said that the idea for the video came about when he happened to hum the song one day.

He recognised just how uplifting the song was and felt that it could have the same effect on the rest of the stricken city.

“We are facing an unprecedented situation, but we are not alone. We are all in this together, and will eventually get through this challenge. Let’s keep our heads up high.”

