Waze maps now include Covid-19-related information

MOUNTAIN VIEW: Google-owned GPS app Waze has announced that Covid-19-related information and critical locations like emergency food distribution locations have been added to its maps.

While Waze, thanks to its community of users and map editors, already displays the latest road and traffic information submitted in real time by people using the application, the maps will now also display relevant Covid-19-oriented info and “critical” locations to make it “easier for drivers to navigate their essential journeys.”

The company partnered with No Kid Hungry and WhyHunger to add tens of thousands of emergency food distribution locations in the US to the map.

Additionally, Waze reached out to their existing partners to gain more insights on how road conditions have changed since the outbreak including further road closures, the locations of medical testing centres and food distribution centres.

To support small businesses, the company has also begun identifying places that offer drive-thru or curb-side pickup, so that customers know where they can safely get their essential needs met while avoiding as much contact as possible.

As always, Waze encourages its users to submit map information as they can, especially during a crisis such as this.



