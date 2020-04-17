Apple Music launches on the web, perfect during lockdown

CUPERTINO: Available in a beta version since September, the Apple Music streaming platform has finally launched on the web.

Well after Spotify and Deezer, the new interface will enable Apple Music subscribers to listen to the service’s catalogue using their favourite browser, and without recourse to a dedicated app. A most welcome development in the current period of lockdown.

The new interface will be largely familiar to anyone who already used Apple Music via macOS or a mobile device.

Subscribers will find that their playlists and Apple recommendations are accessible along with the service’s extensive catalogue of 60 million ad-free songs.

The definitive web version of the platform will enable subscribers to access the service using any operating system and from a full range of devices.

An individual subscription for Apple Music costs US$9.99 per month, while family plans for up to six people are available for US$14.99.



