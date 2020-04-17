Questlove and Moby to come together for ‘Earth Day Live’

WASHINGTON DC: A slew of eco-friendly artistes and celebrities will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day with a three-day livestream from April 22-24.

Earth Day Live, organised by youth climate activists, will feature musical performances and DJ sets by Questlove, Moby, Talib Kweli, Jason Mraz, Angélique Kidjo, Emily Wells, Aimee Mann, Ted Leo, Jack Johnson, Beverly Bond, Madame Gandhi and Soul Clap among others.

Additionally, each day of the anniversary event will focus on a different aspect of the fight against climate change.

Earth Day Live will kick off on Wednesday, April 22 with a day of festivities dedicated to “amplifying the voice of indigenous leaders and youth climate activists who are leading the movement to halt the climate crisis.”

The livestream event will continue on Thursday, April 23 with special programming by Stop the Money Pipeline Coalition, during which participants will discuss the importance of restructuring the global economy.

Earth Day Live will conclude on Friday, April 24 by raising awareness about “the urgency of political change through a nationwide youth voter registration day.”

“The fights against the coronavirus and the climate crisis go hand-in-hand, and as we work to flatten the curve of this pandemic, we must strive toward the longer term goal of building a society rooted in sustainability and justice,” organizers of the event said in a statement.

Also participating in Earth Day Live are various personalities like Al Gore, John Kerry, Jane Fonda, Stacey Abrams, Rep Lauren Underwood, Rev William J Barber II, Bill McKibben, Matt McGorry and Dr Sweta Chakraborty — most of whom will lead discussions with prominent scientists about the climate emergency.

For instance, New York magazine deputy editor and “The Uninhabitable Earth” author David Wallace Wells will lead a discussion with climate psychologist Margaret Klein Salamon during the three-day event.

Earth Day Live will be livestreamed from 9 am to 9 pm EST from April 22- 24 via the event’s official website as well as on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Twitch.



