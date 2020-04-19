3 visits to celebrity homes during lockdown

Curiosity is a terrible failing, but who can honestly say that they have absolutely no interest in other people’s homes?

Nowadays, thanks to the magic of modern technology, and with absolutely no risk of legal consequences, you can explore any number of private interiors that have been shaped by strong personalities.

Here are three series in which socialites and celebrities open the doors to their homes. For once, social distancing is not required, so feel free to come right in.

1. ‘My Place’ on Nowness

In the series “My Place,” digital video channel Nowness offers an opportunity to discover interiors shaped by such celebrities as singer Charli XCX, designer Jean-Charles de Castelbajac and singer-songwriter Marianne Faithfull.

A far cry from predictable narratives of purchases and makeovers, the show aims to provide an intimate look at the homes of creative spirits.

2. Visit celebrities with AD

For fans of design and interior decoration, AD needs no introduction. The American edition of the longstanding monthly is proposing to brighten these gloomy days of lockdown with tours of interiors owned by Hollywood stars.

Among the most distinctive, there is a cozy “tree house” belonging to “50 Shades of Gray”‘ star Dakota Johnson, and an only slightly fussy palace that is home to burlesque dancer Dita Von Teese.

3. Parisian chic with Vogue’s ‘Une Fille, Un Style’

Although they are easy to see out and about, more often than not the domestic habitat of style-conscious young Parisians remains shrouded in mystery.

Vogue aims to change all of that with the series “Une Fille, Un Style,” which takes a closer look at some of the most elegant apartments and personal wardrobes the French capital has to offer.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST DATA ON THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA



