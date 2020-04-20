Neko, the cat who taught his ‘mom’ compassion

Aishah Afandi says she had no intention of keeping the cat she rescued almost five years ago. But as it turned out, Neko was for keeps, mostly because of her principle in life of never abandoning things halfway.

“Little did I know that small step would change my life forever,” Aishah says.

Describing her former workaholic self as “egoistic and proud”, Aishah says she was not one who gave in easily to others.

“But when Neko started living with me, I realised I was changing. I was putting his needs on par with mine. I learnt to love as well, and to show compassion for another being.”

Aishah says Neko used to have a younger brother, Maru, who sadly passed away last year from feline infectious peritonitis. “Both these cats have ‘saved’ me from myself many times over. When I lost Maru, I felt that half of my life had gone with him.”

She says that the one bright spark in her life then was Neko. “He never left my side. He would follow me around like a shadow whenever I was at home. He would eat with me and mostly, he was always just there – a tiny but loving presence in my life.”

Aishah truly believes that Neko “rescued” her from total despair after the loss of Manu. “Most of the time, we hear stories of people rescuing cats. But this is the opposite. Neko rescued me.”

Neko was a tiny tot when Aishah adopted him but flourished under her care and today weighs a whopping 10 kg. “He’s heavier than a sack of rice,” Aishah exclaims, a tad worried about his extreme weight.

She says Neko’s on a strict diet now but that the weight is taking its time to roll off. Meanwhile, he is just as quirky and fun as he’s always been.

Neko has one strange quality for a cat – he likes vegetables. Whenever Aishah brings home the groceries, Neko will plant himself next to a bag of greens and chomp on the leaves.

He lives with his sister, Kiki who he loves although like most siblings, they have their fair share of differences.

“Every time he fights with Kiki, he immediately runs to me looking for attention,” Aishah says with affection.

