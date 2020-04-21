Samsung Galaxy watches can soon take blood pressure too

SEOUL: Samsung has announced that its upcoming Health Monitor application, which will enable Galaxy Watches to monitor the wearer’s blood pressure, was just cleared by South Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety, officially certifying it as a “government-cleared, over-the-counter and cuffless blood pressure monitoring application.”

On Tuesday, Samsung officially announced and demonstrated in a YouTube video how its Galaxy smartwatches will soon be able to monitor and track the wearer’s blood pressure thanks to an upcoming application: the Samsung Health Monitor app.

This tool lets people check their blood pressure anytime they please.

To enable the device to do so, users must first calibrate the watch with a cuff-based blood pressure monitor and recalibrate it every four months; after completing this three-step process, users are good to go and can take a blood pressure measurement via their watch as they desire.

The watch should be worn on the same wrist it was on when it was calibrated.

All readings — either individual measurements or an average over time — can be referenced on the complementary smartphone application and viewed by day, week, or month.

At first, this feature will only be usable by Galaxy Watch Active2 owners and will roll out during the third quarter of this year; however, the company has plans to roll it out to upcoming Galaxy watches, as well.



