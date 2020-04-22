Ed Sheeran and Cardi B to headline virtual PlayOn Fest

Funds from a three-day virtual festival, organised by Warner Music Group, will benefit the Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organisation (WHO).

PlayOn Fest will stream for 72 hours straight from Friday, April 24 through Sunday, April 26, via the festival’s dedicated website and Songkick’s YouTube channel.

The three-day event will feature past musical performances from more than 65 of the label’s signees, including Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars, Panic! at the Disco, Cardi B, Green Day, Coldplay, the Flaming Lips, Korn, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Roddy Ricch.

Also taking part in the festivities will be Lil Uzi Vert, Paramore, Death Cab for Cutie, Twenty One Pilots, Weezer, David Guetta, Charlie Puth and Wiz Khalifa.

PlayOn Fest will offer access to “legendary footage” that “has never and will never be available again anywhere else online,” such as the late Nipsey Hussle’s “Victory Lap” album release show at the Hollywood Palladium in 2018.

Self-isolating festivalgoers will relive Paramore’s long-awaited Bonnaroo debut performance in 2018; as well as The Flaming Lips’ concert at the Sydney Opera House in 2019, during which they celebrated the 20th anniversary of their ninth studio album, “The Soft Bulletin.”

In addition to encouraging audiences to click-donate throughout the three-day-event, Warner Music Group will also launch an exclusive PlayOn Fest merchandise, with all proceeds going to WHO’s Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

“Don’t play yourself! Tune into PlayOn Fest April 24-26 and help us raise money for the World Health Organisation to boost Covid-19 relief funds. Thank you to all of the healthcare workers who are dedicating their services and helping to save lives!” Cardi B said in a statement.

Earlier this April, more than US$127 million was raised for coronavirus relief efforts with the Lady Gaga-curated benefit concert, “One World: Together at Home.”

The WHO’s Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund will get US$55.1 million, while US$72.8 million will be donated to various charities such as food banks and housing providers.

A 79-song album featuring live performances from the “One World: Together at Home” broadcast has just been released via Universal, with all streaming revenue from the compilation going to the Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund.



