Ikea shares secrets of its Swedish meatballs on Twitter

DELFT: Ikea has released the recipe to its famous Swedish meatballs. And it seems that the secret really is in the sauce.

Soy sauce and Dijon mustard. This unlikely pairing is apparently what makes the meatball cream sauce so distinctive.

On Twitter, Ikea shared the recipe in an infographic made to resemble its iconic furniture assembly manuals, complete with sketches of the famous Ikea man in an apron and several Ikea figures tucking into plates of meatballs around a dinner table.

For the meatballs themselves, the secret is to use a mix of ground beef and pork.

In a nod to its Swedish heritage, the title of the infographic adds a quiet little umlaut: “Ikea Meatballs at Hӧme.”

Over the last few weeks, chefs, brands and restaurants have been sharing long-guarded recipes to help quarantined households recreate food memories from the safety of their kitchens.

Hotel brand DoubleTree by Hilton, for instance, released the recipe for its signature chocolate chip cookies which greet guests upon arrival, while Disney Parks shared the recipe for its popular churros treats.



