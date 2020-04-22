Marriott International introduces high-tech disinfecting machines

BETHESDA: More hand sanitisers, partitions to separate front desk staff from guests and new cleaning technology are among some of the new measures that are being implemented across Marriott International properties in response to Covid-19.

The hotel group, whose brand portfolio includes Sheraton, Westin, Renaissance, the Ritz-Carlton and W Hotels, unveiled their post-Covid-19 sanitation strategy in a bid to reassure future travellers and guests, once travel resumes.

One of the newest enhancements to their housekeeping services is the use of electrostatic sprayers and hospital-grade disinfectant, recommended by the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organisation.

The sprayers will be used to disinfect surfaces in guest rooms, lobbies, gyms and other public areas.

The group said it is also testing ultraviolet technology for sanitising keys and other devices shared by hotel staff.

Disinfectant wipes for personal use will likewise become an added amenity in guest rooms.

In the coming days, guests will notice extra hand-sanitising stations at hotel entrances, front desks, elevators, fitness rooms and meeting spaces.

And to maintain social distancing between front desk staff and guests, partitions will be added at front desks. Staff will also be supplied with masks and gloves.

The hotel industry follows on the heels of the airline industry which began enacting new hygiene and sanitation measures with the outbreak of the global health pandemic.

New measures include the fogging of aircrafts to disinfect cabins, the disinfection of high-touch surfaces like tray tables, seat-back screens, arm rests, seatback pockets and the addition of hand sanitisers at touchpoints across airport lounges.



