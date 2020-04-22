WhatsApp voice, video calls can now include up to 8 people

MENLO PARK: With the Covid-19 outbreak leading to social-distancing mandates that restrict people from meeting with others in groups big or small, WhatsApp is expanding the number of people who can participate in a single voice or video call.

After testing the expansion of the maximum participant number in voice or video calls since early this month, WABetaInfo reported that WhatsApp has finally begun rolling out a public beta version of the app with an option for users to add up to eight people in a single call instead of just four.

This beta update is available for both iOS and Android systems. All participants will need to have this version of the app to be added in such large group calls.

This expansion is one of the latest additions the company has made to its platform amidst the Covid-19 outbreak; prior to this week, users gained the ability to search their received messages on the web to verify if the information they contain about the coronavirus is accurate.

Various health organisations have also created chatbots for the messaging app so that users could ask them questions about Covid-19 to get the latest, official news on the virus whenever and wherever curiosity strikes them.

Finally, a new collection of stickers were added to the platform this week to promote social distancing and self-quarantining at home.



