4 ways your small business can survive Covid-19

There’s no doubt small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) will be the hardest hit from the Covid-19 pandemic but mostly because they typically have only a few months’ cash flow at most to survive on.

As such, when something unpredictable hits, the consequences can be devastating not only for you but your employees as well.

According to an online survey, 68.9% of local SMEs suffered more than a 50% drop in business within one week of the movement control order.

Below is listed some of the problems you will face:

Drastic changes in working environments – remote working might not work for everyone (unstable internet connection, lack of working space at home, manual document submission, etc).

Unclear flow of communication and data among team members.

Disruption to company’s cash flow and inability to pay employees’ salaries.

Lack of readiness for long-term recession.

So, how can small businesses survive the turbulent times ahead? While there are no easy answers, here are four tips for the next three months that could help you navigate the situation better.

1. Keep the order of communication clear

Disinformation and confusion has spread along with the virus. Your employees (and stakeholders) will be looking for reassurance that they are protected.

To enable timely two-way communication and employee tracking and to disseminate critical information, you must validate that emergency notification systems are in place and tested on a routine basis.

Alternative communication channels like WhatsApp and Telegram may be used, especially if the telecommunication network capacity is strained. In addition, you should deliver pandemic-related training to enhance employee preparedness and alleviate concerns.

Keep employees informed with a daily newsletter or announcement on changing policies and types of support they can get from you. You can do this by email, video teleconferencing, or texting applications.

2. Support and protect employees with clear working policies

If your company has opted for remote working, ensure you have a clear policy in place. For example, the method of communication will differ slightly from before as you will now need to rely heavily on technology to stay connected.

Ensure employees have a basic understanding of teleconferencing applications like Zoom, Google Hangouts, and Skype before proceeding to use them.

Some employees may struggle with making a mental separation between work and home life. Others may not have the skills to be successful in an extended remote environment.

To assess this problem, provide enough support and address issues your employees may face with working remotely.

You can do this by training for the online process during working, or by giving a step-by-step guide and emotional support when needed.

If your company is deemed as offering “essential services” as mandated by the government, you must address the safety of your employees and assess if they are available to perform critical functions.

You must monitor the situation, provide a safe work environment, and offer your employees the support they need.

Many companies have now activated no-travel and physical-distancing-at-work measures to ensure a safe working environment.

3. Tap into government-sanctioned resources and financial initiatives

Companies should utilise resources and financial initiative by the government to keep operations running as well as pay employees’ salaries.

The Malaysian government is already putting together some initiatives to support small business owners. On Apr 6, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin announced an additional stimulus package worth RM10 billion to help struggling SMEs affected by the Covid-19 outbreak.

One of the initiatives is the wage subsidy programme worth RM13.8 billion that will be disbursed for three months to all companies registered with the Companies Commission of Malaysia before Jan 1, 2020. The allocation is as follows:

RM600 per head for companies with 200 workers or more.

RM800 per head for companies with 76 to 200 workers.

RM1,200 per head for companies with less than 75 workers.

Banking institutions have also offered a six-month deferral or loan repayment moratorium, conversion of credit card balances to long-term loans, and the restructuring of corporate loans.

These forms of support are a big opportunity for you to maintain your cash flow and allow some breathing space before making further plans.

4. Devise a three-month financial plan for your business

Small businesses usually have the same key expenses – employee salaries, office rent, and utility bills. Further expenses range from industry to industry.

Speak to those you need to pay in the next three months (landlord and suppliers) and find out what options they are willing to negotiate to spread out the costs.

The government has also announced an additional tax exemption for private premise owners who will give rental discounts exceeding 30%.

Also, look at ways to cut costs. But, use this as a last resort after you have sustained at least two months’ damage from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Your biggest costs are usually employees’ salaries and office rent. You could perhaps freeze hiring and instead work with freelancers on a project basis.

This article first appeared in MyPF. Follow MyPF to simplify and grow your personal finances on Facebook and Instagram.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST DATA ON THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA



