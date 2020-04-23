5 sure-fire ways to design a winning Hot Sale with freelancers

If you own an e-commerce or online store, you’ll probably know that holding a Hot Sale or Cyberday is a great way to boost sales, increase visibility and generate loyalty among clients.

But to make it successful, you have to plan and execute a good strategy that incorporates several key points of digital marketing.

The good news is you can find hundreds of freelancers on Workana who specialise in this. Contact one of them if what you want is to make a safe investment that delivers amazing results.

Defining a Hot Sale

This is usually over a limited period, like a weekend, during which a business (either physical or digital) offers big discounts, promotional prices or special benefits with the goal of generating a big increase in sales.

It’s not unusual if hundreds of other brands hold Hot Sales at the same time, much like “Black Fridays” which are both physical and digital businesses.

Here’s how the freelancers at Workana can help:

1. Plan the general strategy

You may think that holding a Hot Sale is as simple as filling your e-commerce with discounts and special offers, but it’s actually “a bit” more complex than that.

How can you make sure that you’ll target the right audience? Just to mention a few actions you need to anticipate and coordinate to perfection, consider these:

Registration or partnering you’ll need if it’s a massive Hot Sale.

Market research to differentiate yourself from your competitors.

Segmentation of your leads database for email marketing.

Segmentation of your audience in the social networks for paid advertising.

Content creation for organic traffic with SEO.

Technical optimisation of your e-commerce.

Increase in customer service capabilities.

Results analysis.

At Workana, there are many seasoned freelancers specialized in digital marketing and flash campaigns for ecommerce, willing to help you plan a full strategy and coordinate a remote team covering all your needs, from advertising to customer service.

Your expert in digital marketing campaigns can also assess the general results of your Hot Sale once it’s over, and identify the strong points and the areas of opportunity to keep improving.

2. Stand out among your competitors

What are your competitors offering? How can you make sure that you’re offering more attractive benefits and discounts to persuade potential customers into picking you? Which channels should you invest in to promote your Hot Sale?

In order to answer all these questions, it’s important to partner up with an expert who can create a strategy that gives you a competitive advantage.

At Workana, you can easily find freelancers experienced in research or market surveys.

3. Create promotional content

Now you know what to offer and to whom, it’s time to create advertising content for your Hot Sale. Among them, you should create copy, images or videos for:

Email marketing

Landing pages

Google Ads

Advertising on social media

Articles enhanced for SEO

In this sense, a freelancer specialised in persuasive content writing for digital marketing will be your best choice, and if you want to add images and videos, you can also find very good designers and editors on Workana’s platform.

4. Optimise your e-commerce or online store

During a Hot Sale, it’s expected to have a dramatic increase in visits to your online store. Is your site ready to face this challenge without your server crashing?

Are all the available payment options working properly? What about promotion codes? Is the purchase process free from loading errors?

If you mean to go big, the best thing is to contact an expert in e-commerce web development to make sure your efforts don’t go to waste due to technical errors.

5. Provide customer service

Get ready for a higher demand for customer service and post-sales service during a Hot Sale period.

Instead of overloading your staff (or yourself) or hiring new employees you may not need in the long run, you can find temporary support with some of Workana’s remote workers who specialise in customer service.

As you can see, before plunging into an attractive Hot Sales weekend for your clients, there are some critical points you have to take into consideration so that everything goes smoothly.

Build your dream team of Hot Sale support reps in Workana and find a new, much more efficient way of working, 100% customised to you and your business needs.

Click here to find out more about Workana to start hiring or enlisting as a freelancer.



