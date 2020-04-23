7-Eleven now delivers beer, pizza to those in selected markets

DALLAS: Convenience store chain 7-Eleven has launched a booze and pizza delivery service for virtual happy hours that need fuelling.

With households around the world confined to their homes, virtual happy hour have become a regular ritual.

In the event your home bar begins to run dry on beer, wine or liquor, consumers can now turn to 7-Eleven in participating markets and order booze that will be delivered to their doorstep in 30 minutes or less.

For a limited time, that offer also includes US$5 pizzas on the weekends through the 7NOW delivery app.

The convenience store chain is the latest company to ramp up their delivery service in the wake of Covid-19 that has put households on lockdown and shuttered restaurants and bars.

Pizza Hut launched contactless curbside delivery where attendants will bring pizzas to the cars, while dine-in restaurants like The Cheesecake Factory and Olive Garden have also introduced contactless delivery services.



