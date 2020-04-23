Rapper to livestream Nirvana tribute concert for Covid-19 fund

The genre-busting musician will perform a selection of “Nirvana hits and fan favourites” in a live broadcast from his home at 6 pm EST on Friday, April 24 via his YouTube channel.

Throughout the tribute concert, the “Hollywood’s Bleeding” vocalist will be raising funds for the United Nations Foundation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organisation.

Viewers will be able to make donations to the UN Foundation in real time during the livestream by using the “DONATE” button on the top right-hand side of the screen, while Google will be matching all donations up to US$5 million.

Details about the tribute concert are still scarce at this date, although Malone encouraged his fans on social media to text him via the phone number +1817-270-6440 for additional information.

The singer-songwriter also released a 24-second teaser for the livestream, in which he is seen rehearsing with his acoustic guitar.

Courteney Love praised Malone for the tribute concert on Instagram, also pointing out how Kurt Cobain’s music continues to resonate during this time in self-isolation.

“Thank you mighty kc for writing these songs with your elegant and monkeyed hands that the kids still want to sing and play and hear and use to fight and hunt and cure and heal and eradicate this f****ing covid-19 virus. I approve the usage. Good luck mr malone,” she wrote.

Malone has reportedly been working on his much-anticipated fourth studio album, since pausing his “Hollywood’s Bleeding” tour in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus in the United States.

His manager, Dre London, took to social media in March to confirm that the award-winning musician has been using this time in quarantine to work on music material for the follow-up to 2019’s “Hollywood’s Bleeding.”

“I’m sorry I can’t stay away from my brother Posty! I’ll take the chance! Tonight we made a smash on FaceTime now we gonna just go into Quarantine Album mode,” he wrote, adding that if “[they] don’t connect energy how the [world] gonna enjoy this summer?”

Malone first alluded to his fourth studio album back in January, when he told Rolling Stone that he was planning on releasing the full-length in 2020.



