‘Yellow Submarine’ soon on YouTube as special singalong event

The 1968 animated film “Yellow Submarine” will be streamed at 12 pm EDT on Saturday, April 25 on YouTube Premieres via The Beatles’ YouTube channel.

Viewers will have the opportunity to sing along to Beatles classics like “Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds,” “When I’m Sixty Four,” “It’s All Too Much” and “All You Need Is Love,” as lyrics will appear at the bottom of the screen during the exclusive broadcast.

The singalong edition of “Yellow Submarine” was released in theatres in 2018 to commemorate the film’s 50th anniversary and has not been available anywhere since.

The musical animated film was directed by George Dunning, while Lee Minoff, Al Brodax, Jack Mendelsohn and Erich Segal wrote the script.

Unlike their three earlier films, John Lennon and his bandmates had little involvement in the creation of “Yellow Submarine” aside from providing music material.

Among the music was the previously-unreleased songs “All Together Now,” “It’s All Too Much,” “Only A Northern Song” and “Hey Bulldog,” all of which were officially released on the Beatles’ tenth studio album “Yellow Submarine.”

“I think it’s a great movie, it’s my favourite Beatle movie. Sean [Ono Lennon] loves it now, all the little children love it,” John Lennon said of “Yellow Submarine” in a 1980 interview with Los Angeles Times music critic Robert Hilburn.

In other Beatles news, George Harrison’s Material World Foundation has recently launched the “Inner Light” challenge to raise funds for coronavirus relief efforts.

The challenge is inspired by the Harrison-penned song, “The Inner Light,” which marked the first composition by the guitarist to be issued as a Beatles single.

Beatles fans are asked to share their favourite line or verse from “The Inner Light” along with the hashtag #innerlight2020 on social media, with the Material World Foundation donating a dollar (up to US$100,000) for each post to the Covid-19 pandemic relief.

“These lyrics sung by George are a positive reminder to all of us who are isolating, in quarantine or respecting the request to shelter in place. Let’s get and stay connected at this difficult time.

“There are things we can do to help and we invite you to share your Inner Light,” Harrison’s widow, Olivia, said of the initiative in a statement.



