Singer Robyn launches TikTok dance quarantine challenge

LONDON: The Swedish singer-songwriter has launched the #onmyown TikTok challenge in an effort to promote togetherness amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I know we’re all staying home and safe right now but at least we’re doing it together. You’re not alone, and you can join me on the #onmyown hashtag” Robyn said in a post announcing the TikTok challenge.

“I wanna see what you’re getting up to. It’s easy, whether you’re bouncing around your living room like this or taking it easy, I’d love to see how ‘Dancing On My Own’ is soundtracking these strange times!” she added, also sharing a video of herself dancing in her home studio.

In a recent sit-down with Greg James for BBC Radio 1 Breakfast, Robyn discussed her life in self-isolation.

“We are all in a meditation retreat, without wanting to be in one. There’s no teacher so we all have to find our own way of dealing with the fact that we are not doing much. That’s interesting.

“Being bored is not a bad thing, and being on your own is not a bad thing either,” she explained, with host Greg James adding that “Dancing On My Own” has recently become the “ultimate self-isolation banger.”

In addition to the #onmyown TikTok challenge, Robyn has kept herself busy with a livestreamed DJ set earlier this April.

The “Konichiwa TV” event was broadcast on April 17 via Robyn’s Facebook, YouTube and Twitch accounts, with the “Honey” vocalist telling her fans at the time that “I want to play some music for you. Let’s make a dance floor.”

As millions of people are remaining at home in reaction to the global Covid-19 pandemic, musicians are turning to social media to encourage their fans to stay creative during this time in self-isolation.

While participatory challenges are commonly found on TikTok, musicians and celebrities are now taking them to Instagram.

Country superstar Tim McGraw launched the #deepcutschallenge on Instagram in late March, inviting his followers to perform renditions their favorite throwback song on guitar.

“Who’s got cool songs they’ve always loved to play when they’re sitting around the house or when |yo]u were in high school or college?” he said in his announcement post, while playing John Schneider’s 1986 hit “Take the Long Way Home” on his acoustic guitar.



